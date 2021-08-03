Alexander Perez' RANDY DANDY COASTER CASTLE Opens In August At IRT Theatre

Alexander Perez's story of labor-related power dynamics and that of the "work family."

"Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle," joins the 3B Residency of IRT Theatre. The play runs August 19 - 21 @ 7:30 pm; August 22 @ 1:00 & 7:00 pm; August 25-28 @ 7:30pm; August 29 @ 1:00 & 7:00 pm at IRT Theater is located at 154 Christopher St, New York City.

Written by Alexander Perez and directed by Toney Brown, Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle takes the audience on a thrill ride ... through a normal work week.

Set at a rundown amusement park in the Florida panhandle, this dark comedy sends the audience on a roller coaster ride of low wage labor power dynamics, sociopolitical perspectives and assimilation of multi-generational immigrants, and the concept of care within the "non-blood" family.

The production features Susana Montoya Quinchia, Paula Aliya, Teagan Kazia, Nate Betancourt, and Alexander Perez.

Andrew P. Diamond, Lighting Design

Estela Hernandez, Poster Art

Fiona Kyle, Dramaturg

Nathaniel J. Pierce, Technical Theater Consultant

IRT Theater is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work. For info visit www.irttheater.org. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Office of Councilmember Corey Johnson and The Nancy Quinn Fund, a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York(A.R.T./New York)

Alexander is one of only 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the first round of the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.