Alaska 5000, Brian Baumgartner & More Upcoming at 92Y

Yola, Alaska 5000, Lady Bunny, The Office's stars and producers and more have been announced at 92Y.

MY NAME'S YOURS, WHAT'S ALASKA?: ALASKA 5000 IN CONVERSATION WITH Lady Bunny

Mon, Nov 29, 7 pm ET, $20

Join RuPaul's Drag Race legend Alaska as she reveals the untold story behind her meteoric rise to fame with fellow drag queen royalty Lady Bunny. In her new memoir, My Name's Yours, What's Alaska?, Alaska reveals how she went from a skinny queer boy raiding her grandmother's closer in Erie, PA to High School Prom King to international drag superstar and winner of the Drag Race All Star crown. It's a candid look at an explosive life told with wit and charm ... and a heaping side of raunch. Hear Alaska and Lady Bunny discuss the ins and outs of drag superstardom, overcoming obstacles to make their dreams come true, stories from behind the scenes on Drag Race, and much more.

FROM NASHVILLE - MUSIC TALKS WITH HUNTER KELLY: YOLA



Mon, Dec 6, 7 pm ET, $15

Apple Music Country radio host and journalist Hunter Kelly curates and hosts a series of intimate conversations with some of the industry's most iconic and influential artists, exploring their creative process, where their music is headed, and how they hope to expand the genre for those coming next. Powerhouse singer, songwriter and four-time Grammy nominee Yola joins Hunter Kelly for an up close and personal conversation about her artistic journey and acclaimed new album, Stand for Myself. The formidable Bristol-born artist spent 20 years in Britain's music industry before blazing onto the American scene with her sensational 2019 debut album Walk Through Fire, which Rolling Stone called "a meticulously crafted love-letter to 20th century American pop that fuses ... country-soul, Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter, Phil Spector pop, smooth R&B [and] Sixties countrypolitan." Now based in Nashville and winning accolades for her new album, Yola talks with Kelly about taking control of her creative independence, her writing process, her genre-fluid artistry, black feminine strength through vulnerability, and where she's headed next. They also explore the community of BIPOC musicians who have helped empower the inimitable Yola to Stand for Herself.

AN ORAL HISTORY OF THE OFFICE: Brian Baumgartner AND Ben Silverman WITH GREG DANIELS



Tue, Dec 7, 7 pm ET, $20

Join the Emmy Award-winning makers of The Office - star Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), producer Ben Silverman, and co-creator Greg Daniels - on the making of their iconic sitcom and its new expansive and candid oral history, Welcome to Dunder Mifflin. Over the course of nine seasons, The Office became one of the most definitive and beloved American sitcoms of its era. For their new oral history, Baumgartner and Silverman sat down for hundreds of hours of live interviews with the cast and creators to get the definitive story of the making of the show. Hear them discuss their memories from set, the making of their favorite episodes, untold stories from behind the scenes that didn't make it into the book, and much more.

