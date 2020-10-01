Adventure Players Live! Presents Interactive Online Performances For Children

Performances take place Fridays in October at 4pm.

Adventure Players Live! presents interactive online performances on Fridays, October 2, 9, 16, and 30 at 4pm via Zoom, inviting children ages five to nine to join them in the Great Great Forest, an interactive world filled with whimsical characters and wild places. Tickets are $20 per family and are available at www.adventureplayerslive.com. Availability is limited to give each child a fully immersive experience.

Adventure Players Live!'s flagship program delivers music, storytelling and movement designed to involve each child. Adventures in the Great Great Forest depart every Friday at 4pm ET via Zoom. New adventures premiere every week. The company's ensemble of professional artists and educators aims to nourish kids' creativity, imagination, and resilience by connecting them through play. Each child is a vital part of how the journey unfolds.

October Shows

Facing Our Fears in The Great Great Forest

Friday, October 2 at 4pm

Join Adventure Players Live! for our grand return to the Great Great Forest. In this episode, adventurers will meet fun new characters and see what lives behind some of our common fears.

Something's Amiss in The Great Great Forest

Friday, October 9 at 4pm

Drama and comedy ensue when one of our favorite characters from the Great Great Forest falls asleep watching their favorite soap opera. Come along for a wild dream of a show!

Telling Fall Tales, A Playback Show

Friday, October 16 at 4pm

Our audience becomes even more a part of the show this Friday when their own stories are inspiration for some totally made-up-on-the-spot Playback Theater, reflecting on the first few weeks of Fall.

The Not-So-Spooky Spooky Spooky Woods

Friday, October 30 at 4pm

The day before Halloween, venture with us deep into the Great Great Forest, where no Forester has ever before dared to wander. What lurks so far from the comfort of home? Who will you meet along the way?

For more information visit www.adventureplayerslive.com.

