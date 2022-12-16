ARROW OF TIME, A New Experimental Audio Play, To Premiere As Part Of The Exponential Festival

Arrow of Time, a new audio play by Allyson Dwyer, will premiere as part of Exponential Festival's 2023 digital programming.

Arrow of Time is a brand new 90-minute audio play that will premiere January 9, 2023, at 8PM Eastern on Exponential Festival's YouTube channel as part of their slate of digital programming. Accompanying the audio performance will be a video component directed by Allyson Dwyer (playwright) and designed/edited by Steven Matarazzo. The premiere will include a live chat where viewers can commune and share reactions. Once premiered, the play will remain up on YouTube.

The showing is free, and beginning December 20th, attendees can RSVP to be reminded day-of to attend the live showing. A free in-person screening will also occur the same evening at Brick Aux.

Each scene of Arrow of Time marks a year in the life of its main character, Cheryl (played by Susannah Perkins). Twenty or thirty years from now, Cheryl is born in Chips Ahoy (formerly Asbury Park), Nabisco (formerly New Jersey) to Bob (Ben Holbrook), a commuter, and Paul (Abe Goldfarb), a freelancer and musician. The story relentlessly moves forward in a single direction, as Cheryl comes of age and must learn, or even notice, what is important about her time. By the time they're old, what will the Arrow of Time reveal to Cheryl, Bob, and Paul?

The ensemble includes the talents of Leonie Bell (Joanne & various), Ryan William Downey (Sam & various) and Theresa Buchheister (Hilda & various). The play's sound is designed by Leonie Bell. It's voice cast was directed by Theresa Buchheister, audio production/engineering by Kegan Zema and recorded at Spaceman Sound in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Also included in the play are original piano compositions by Chris Sabol. The original poster art is by Nick Simko.

About Allyson Dwyer

Allyson Dwyer is a playwright from New Jersey who writes about the Internet, communication, alienation, systems and time. Recent plays include The Hub (Semi-Finalist, Princess Grace), Nothing Remained But Voice And Bones (Clubbed Thumb, Theater Accident, Workshop Theater), You Are The Dream, and An Instant Message (Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Festival finalist, top 12). Most recently, she was named a finalist for the SohoRep Writer/Director Lab (with the amazing Leonie Bell), the Final Shortlist for the Alpine Fellowship Theatre Prize, a semi-finalist for Pipeline Theatre's PlayLab and had a monologue published in a book by Theatre Unbound. She's an alumna of The Brick's SoundLab, Workshop Theater Spring Intensive and Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writer's Group where she received the Constitution Commission. BFA Eugene Lang/The New School, MFA Augsburg. Say hello at allysondwyer.com

About Mind Dream Theater

A brand new "property-less" production company, Mind Dream intends to be a venue of the mind and heart, where writers & theater-makers can experiment in accessible, affordable and illuminating new ways.

​About The Exponential Festival

Exponential is a month-long January festival dedicated to New York City-based emerging artists working in experimental performance. The participants in this multi-artist, multi-venue festival are committed to ecstatic creativity in the face of commercialism. Exponential is driven by inclusiveness and a diversity of artists, forms, and ideas coupled with utopian resource-sharing, mentoring and the championing of risky, rigorous work in eclectic fields.