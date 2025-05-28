ALICE BY HEART Comes To Aspire PAC This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This June, Aspire Performing Arts Company will present the musical Alice By Heart at The Barn Theatre in Montville, NJ.

The musical, written by Spring Awakening creative team Steven Sater (book and lyrics) and Duncan Sheik (music), takes place in the rubble of the London Blitz. Alice Spencer's budding teen life is turned upside down when she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

The musical is produced and directed by Aspire PAC's Founder and Artistic Director, Lisa Beth Vettoso. Over the course of Vettoso's career, she has produced, directed, and choreographed more than 75 youth theatre productions, and in 2021, she was named Arts Educator of the Decade in the Broadway World Regional Awards.

The Production Team includes Dan Malloy, Music Director; Melanie Della Peruti, Choreographer; Joshua Bienskie-Jackson, Stage Manager; and Cheryl Wilbur, Production Manager. The entire Production Team has worked closely with the cast to facilitate a positive environment where students can grow their skills and put together an emotionally resonant and electrifying production.

“Alice by Heart is a moving and imaginative story that follows a young woman as she navigates the complicated emotions of love, loss, and grief,” says director Lisa Beth Vettoso. “In just 90 minutes, the musical takes audiences on a rich emotional journey filled with heart and depth. Our talented cast—made up of actors close in age to the characters—brings this world to life with honesty, energy, and heart.”

The cast of 27 includes: Ren Bailey, Finn Behrens, Hailey Bonilla, Adalyn Campione, Emma Casper, Lexi Ciardella, Gaby Couto-Baez, Bryce De Jong, Anthony DiBenedetto, Becca Fasano, Vincent Fondetto, Julia Helms, Jorge Heras, Beau Kennedy, Aaron Lesser, Sydney Lind, Nicole Londoño, Fiona MacLean, Amy Majewski, Alex McEnroe, Dani McGrath, Paige McVeigh, Karson Moscola, Ryan Peters, Brielle Przybylinski, D'Angelo Rodriguez , Sophia Silvera, Ella Walsh

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area. Since 2016, Aspire has received 19 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations – including Best Overall Production for its 2023 production of The Addams Family - four Broadway World Regional Awards (50+ nominations), and 35 National Youth Arts Awards (50+ nominations).

Comments

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 27% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 21% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 16% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds