A.I.M By Kyle Abraham Returns To The Joyce

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Kyle Abraham, one of the most distinctive and influential voices in movement today. With his incomparable company A.I.M, the celebrated choreographer presents a mixed bill, including new works in collaboration with Andrea Miller and Rena Butler, will play The Joyce Theater from April 22-27.

The celebrated contemporary dance company, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, brings the power of dance as an art form through its distinctive, ardent voice and diverse perspectives. This compelling program features new works by Princess Grace Award recipients Andrea Miller and Rena Butler, alongside creations by Paul Singh and Princess Grace Statue Award recipient, Kyle Abraham.

Andrea Miller's YEAR takes on the awe and terror of the sublime and constructs the cycle of death and rebirth, while Butler's Shell of A Shell of The Shell delves into self-exploration of one's own villain story, and how internal narratives shift from detriment to liberation. David Lang's hauntingly beautiful score accompanies Paul Singh's Just Your Two Wrists, cradles a memory at your fingertips—slippery as mist, heavy as stone—wavering between the quiet unrest of holding on and the ache of letting go. And Abraham's latest work, 2 X 4, his first collaboration with composer Shelley Washington, is a swift, kinetic piece looking at shape and structure, with accompanying live music. Together, these works underscore A.I.M's dedication to storytelling through dance, drawing audiences into nuanced journeys of connection, identity, and resilience.

