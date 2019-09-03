A Tale Of Sex, Real Estate, And Murder To Be Staged At Hudson Guild Theatre

The Osprey Tree, a mad romp through California real estate by Carey Lovelace, will receive three New York City performances at Hudson Guild Theatre on Monday, September 9th, Friday, September 13th, and Sunday, September 15th as part of New York Theatre Festival's Summerfest 2019.



Developed at the Actors' Studio Playwrights/Directors Workshop, the dark comedy features Dena Tyler, Tiffany Hodges, Bo Corre, and Randall Holden and is directed by noted playwright John Breen.



In this tale set in the mid-California coast, Emma, a songwriter/freelance editor and recovering alcoholic, inherits an oceanfront property from her surfer-uncle and moves in with her female lover, but she finds herself in an awkward property-line dispute with a nefarious couple next door...driving Emma to the ultimate solution.



Playwright Lovelace's award-winning works have been produced at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the New York-based 59E59 Theatres, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Bay Street Theatre, the Samuel French One-Act Festival, and REDCAT Theater in Los Angeles.



Director Breen won the Irish Times/ESB Theatre Award in February 2000 for Best Director for his own play Alone it Stands, about a small Irish rugby team, which he restaged at 59E59. He has also been Artistic Director of Second Age Theatre Company in Dublin and Artistic Director of TEAM Theatre and Yew Theatre Productions in Ireland. Alone it Stands won widespread critical acclaim and toured internationally. In Ireland, Breen directed Frank McGuinness's Someone Who'll Watch Over Me for Island Theatre Company Limerick, and Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca by and Berthold Brecht's Gallileo at the City Arts Centre, Dublin.



Tyler, who plays Emma, has a recurring role on CBS's Bull and is a member of The Actors Studio. Playing Taylor, Emma's partner, Hodges has been seen on CBS's Blue Bloods and recently created the television and online comedy series Tick Tock. Actors Studio member Corre, who plays Emma's next-door-neighbor antagonist, was featured in the film Mulberry Street and in the BBC-series Eldorodo. Holden, whose credits include the film It's Not About Love and voice work in Ratatouille (Pixar/Disney), is a DEUS Member in television's Mr. Robot. He also wrote the award-winning play Deletions.



As well as a festival, New York Theatre Workshop's annual Summerfest is a competition offering a prize of $4000 to the Best Play or Musical, specializing in staging works by New York-based playwrights. Additional prizes are awarded to Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Singer, Best Musical Score, and a range of other categories.



Tickets available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4245581

The Osprey Tree

Monday, September 9, 2019, 6:15pm

Friday, September 13, 2019, 9pm

Sunday September 15, 2019, 4pm

Hudson Guild Theatre, 441 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001

Run Time: 90 minutes





