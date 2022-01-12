A PUBLIC PRIVATE PRAYER to Premiere at 2022 FRIGID Festival

For the first time since its debut in 2019, Grant Bowen will present his one-person show A Public Private Prayer, directed by Amanda Pinto. Grant is still trying to figure out whether he believes that God exists or not. Now he's resorting to one last tactic...talking to God Himself! Through sharing his personal stories, Grant will explore his doubt and hopefully find real salvation.

The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) with performances on:

Thursday, February 17 at 7:00pm

Sunday, February 20 at 4:45pm

Friday, February 25 at 6:30pm

Monday, February 28 at 10:30pm

Sunday, March 6 at 1:15pm

Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Grant Bowen (Playwright/Producer/Performer) is a storyteller that has been seen at such shows as The Moth, Nights of Our Lives, The Adam Wade from NH Show, Happy Hour Story Hour, Gems (Cluster Ring Edition), Comedy Hub Live, and How Was It?. He co-produces Awkward Teenage Years, an award-winning monthly storytelling show focused on stories from middle school and high school years. Select acting credits include Angelina Ballerina (Vital Theatre Company, NY); Godspell (Infinity Theatre Company, MD); Yearning for Peace (Articulate Theatre Company); Miss Nelson is Missing! (Two Beans/Theatreworks USA); & Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre, NC). Grant has also written a full-length

play, Late Night Odyssey, which received a staged reading at the 2018 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. His one act play, Lay Down My Sword and Shield, received a full production from Articulate Theatre Company. www.grant-bowen.com

Amanda Pinto (Director) is an actor, director, choreographer, and photographer. Directorial credits include This Is B.S. (NYC Webfest Best Director nominee), The Cave (Access Theater), Están Mirando (BAX), and Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure benefiting The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at The Skirball Center. Select choreography credits include Carrie (dir. Christopher Betts), Lysistrata Jones (dir. Kenneth Mitchell), A Midsummer Night's Dream (dir. Carl Cofield), and The Secret Garden (asst. to Marcia Milgrom Dodge). Amanda is co-owner of Sub/Urban Photography with her partner, Jake. She holds a BFA in Drama from NYU having studied at the Department of Drama's New Studio on Broadway and the International Theater Workshop.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc