A PANDEMIC DAY OF SUN Unites Young People All Over the World

From Japan to Brazil, from the United States to Italy, from Spain to Canada: a group of young people came together to build a globally artistic community to tackle the obstacles of the current situation, by making a music video. It is the result of an international collaboration of young artists, including the students and alumni of MTS - Musical! The School (Milan, Italy) and the Open Program and Certificate Program of Peridance Capezio Center (New York).

"A PANDEMIC DAY OF SUN" is wishing to be the answer for a moment like the one where are living in, where society needs beauty, hope and joy.

Despite being far away, these young people were able to give life to this production, using a very common and fundamental device: a phone. Every video and audio were filmed with the artists' own phones.

"We want to show that it is possible to be inspired by anything and in any moment in order to make art and that art can make a change in the world - like in our current situation - by distracting you from the lows of the quarantine. " - The Creative Team

A PANDEMIC DAY OF SUN

Concept and Choreography by Luca Villa

Directed by Margherita Pezzella, Alessia Seclì, Sara Izzo and Luca Villa

Musical Supervision and Vocal Coaching by Alessia Seclì and Margherita Pezzella

Edited by Sara Izzo

Sound editing and Artwork by Margherita Pezzella

Special thanks to Carlo Candelora and Kendl Studios for Sound Editing

CAST

Arianna Wellmoney - Ilenia Pelliccia - Candy Ichijo - Alessia Seclì - Sara Santucci - Claudia Urselli - Sofia Coretti - Martina Accardi - Sara Izzo - Miriam Razza - Marta Dall'Aglio - Cecilia Campelli - Annamaria Amorevole - Sara Grassi - Denise Francica - Isadora Miragaia - Amanda D'Arrigo - Domenico Zampelli - Valentina Preziosi - Matteo Di Guida - Linda Antosiano - Claudia Barelli - Margherita Pezzella - Alicia Castro - Marco Carletto - Rinre Kunii - Arianna Zanzottera - Nicola Hopley - Silvia Pieroni - Emma Hopley - Luca Villa - Rocco Siclari - Elga Mara Martino - Federica Tradi





