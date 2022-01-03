A HISTORY OF THE CIVIL WAR Comes to Pangea This Month

Pangea presents A HISTORY OF THE CIVIL WAR, the Ultimate Family Conflict. The production is conceived and performed by John Fisher, directed by Jerry Metzker and John Fisher, with lighting by Jon Belcher.

The performance will take place on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00pm EST.

Tickets: http://www.pangeanyc.com/show/cabaret-room-john-fisher-a-history-of-the-civil-war-700pm/

An exciting recreation of the American Civil War as portrayed by John, a child "playing war." John also explores his budding sexuality and the engine that fueled the greatest American conflict: not States Rights, not economic competition, but prejudice.