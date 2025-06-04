 tracking pixel
5959 to Present Lanford Wilson Play Trilogy WHO WE BECOME

Directed by Mark Cirnigliaro, performances run July17 - 19 at 59E59 as part of East to Edinburgh 2025.

By: Jun. 04, 2025
5959 to Present Lanford Wilson Play Trilogy WHO WE BECOME Image
Deep Flight Productions presents WHO WE BECOME, a trilogy of rarely produced one-act plays by Lanford Wilson performed in repertory. Directed by Mark Cirnigliaro, performances run July17 - 19 at 59E59 as part of East to Edinburgh 2025.

WHO WE BECOME features:
• "Breakfast at the Track" (July 17, 18): a clever exploration of marital discord.
• "The Moonshot Tape" (July 18, 19): a successful writer's interview with a hometown reporter takes an unexpected turn.  
• "A Poster of the Cosmos" (July 17, 19): a tense interrogation about a mysterious crime.

WHO WE BECOME stars Margaret Curry (Three by Tennessee; Lonely, I'm Not) and Geoff Stoner (Nightsweat, The Trysting Place). The Production Team includes Mark Cirnigliaro (director) and Toni Bashinelli (consulting producer).

WHO WE BECOME runs Thursday, July 17 at 6:30PM; Friday, July 18 at 6:30PM; and Saturday, July 19 at 4:30PM. Performances are at 59E59, located at 59 East 59th Street between Park and Madison Avenues. Running time is 70 minutes. Tickets are $18, available now.



