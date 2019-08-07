2019-2020 Schooltime And Family Theater Season Announced At Tribeca PAC

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents a brand new slate of family programming for the 2019-2020 Season, including the very talented clown Jamie Adkins on Saturday, November 2, an adaptation of the Eric Carle's classic Very Hungry Caterpillar on Saturday, February 29, and more! Tickets to most events available now at 212-220-1460 or online at https://tribecapac.org.

Tickets for the Family Series are $30 / 10Club $14 (10Club memberships are now $140. To purchase tickets, call 212-220-1460 and/or visit www.tribecapac.org.

2019 - 2020 Tribeca Family Theater Season

Jamie Adkins' Circus Incognitus

Saturday, November 2 at 11AM; 2019 | All Grades

Virtuoso clown Jamie Adkins wanders onto stage with a new show, delighted to find the audience waiting. Knowing he has just the thing, Jamie struggles to build the scene around him using everyday objects. Things go awry as his props prove most unhelpful: his ladder disintegrates under foot! He wrangles an animated chair, tussles with a pesky hat, negotiates a precarious slack wire and juggles almost everything. An expert at comedy born of desperation, Jamie's performance is humble and unguarded. Adkins deftly escorts the audience along his poetic journey with sidesplitting wit.

Theaterworks USA's

Dragons Love Tacos

Saturday, November 30 at 11AM; 2019 | Ages 4 to 9

A musical revue of beloved contemporary children's books! Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin, illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. Dragons love all sorts of tacos - except spicy ones! When a boy throws his new dragon friends a spicy salsa taco party, red-hot trouble ensues. Other stories include Interrupting Chicken by David Ezra Stein, The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds, Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride by Kate DiCamillo and Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa School Days by Erica Silverman.

Theaterworks USA's

Peter Pan

Saturday, December 14 at 11AM; 2019 | Ages 3 & Up

TheaterWorksUSA's production of Peter Pan is based on John Caird and Trevor Nunn's 1982 adaptation, which was originally developed for London's Royal Shakespeare Company. In the spirit of the original tale, this production tells the story through the eyes of six children living in Edwardian England. Together, they transform the Darling family's nursery into Neverland, turning pillows into clouds, long-johns into shadows, an ironing board into a ship's plank, and antique snowshoes into a crocodile's snapping jaws. This enchanting production celebrates childhood and captures the magic of the imagination.



Theaterworks USA's

Pete The Cat

Saturday, February 22 at 11AM; 2020 | Ages 3 to 8

When Pete the Cat gets caught rocking out after bedtime, the cat-catcher sends him to live with the Biddle family to learn his manners -- and boy are they square! But for the groovy blue cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up, so the minute Pete walks in the door, he gets the whole family rocking. The whole family that is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet earth. As the end of second grade approaches, Jimmy has a lot of tests, and the last thing he needs is some groovy cat in his life, changing his family and turning everything upside down. But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect friend to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus! Based on the Pete the Cat Series of Books by Kimberly and James Dean.

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Saturday, February 29 at 11AM; 2020 | Ages 3 to 8

Three beloved stories by Eric Carle, award-winning children's book illustrator and author, are retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets. The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar as he eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. High up in the sky, Little Cloud playfully transforms himself into various creatures, including a sheep, and an airplane, a shark and more. The Mixed-Up Chameleon is bored with his life, sitting about predictably changing color all day. Following an adventurous trip to the zoo, he attempts to emulate the beautiful animals he sees before coming to the conclusion that there is value in his own unique self.

Theaterworks USA's

Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends

Saturday, March 14 at 11AM; 2020 | Ages 5 to 10

Ms. Greer's classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers. Rosie Revere has big dreams. Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture. And Ada Twist's curiosity can drive her teacher crazy.

A fun new musical based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty, which spotlights the STEM curriculum (focusing on science, technology, engineering and math).

Theaterworks USA's

Click Clack Moo

Saturday, March 28 at 11AM; 2020 | Ages 5 to 10

"Cows that type? Hens on strike! Whoever heard of such a thing!" The cows go on strike and the chickens join them in solidarity. No blankets? No milk! No eggs! Will Farmer Brown give in to the animals' demands? Find out in a hilariously moving musical about negotiation and compromise, based on the Caldecott Honor Book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin.



Treehouse Shakers'

The Boy Who Grew Flowers

Saturday, April 4 at 11AM; 2020 | Ages 4 to 10

Whenever the moon is full, Rink sprouts beautiful flowers all over his body. When a new girl, Angelina, moves to town, Rink's life truly begins to grow. Incorporating shadow puppetry, original music, and movement into the play, The Boy Who Grew Flowers is a thoughtful story that lends itself to themes of diversity, creating empathy & celebrating individualism.

Shaw Entertainment Group's

Dr. Kaboom & The Wheel of Science

Sunday, May 10 at 11AM, 2020 | Ages 8 to 13

So much science, so little time. . . Doktor Kaboom is having trouble picking his favorite science demonstrations, so he's bringing them all! Unfortunately, there are way too many to do them all in one show. The solution: The Wheel of Science! Doktor Kaboom has built a great big spinning wheel and labeled it with everything from optical illusions to chemical reactions to a homemade hovercraft, and more! At least a dozen fantastic demonstrations ready to go. Wherever the wheel stops, that's what's next! Will we turn a water bottle into a rocket or catapult bananas across the stage? Electrocute a pickle or create artificial gravity? Who knows? No two shows will be the same. So, step right up, and let's spin that wheel!

Some Family Theater events are also presented as part of Tribeca PAC's Schooltime Educational Theater program.

2019 - 2020 Tribeca Schooltime Season

Tickets are $5 students; chaperones/teachers free. Fast Track is $4.

Arm of the Sea Theater

City That Drinks The Mountain Sky

Thursday, October 24 at 10:15AM & 12PM; 2019 | All Grades

Jamie Adkins' Circus Incognitus

Friday, November 1 at 10:15AM & 12PM; 2019 | All Grades

Theaterworks USA's

Peter Pan

Friday, December 13 at 10:15AM & 12PM; 2019 | All Grades

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Friday, February 28 at 10:15AM & 12PM, 2020 | Grades PreK to 3rd

Theaterworks USA's

Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends

Friday, March 13 at 10:15AM & 12PM; 2020 | Grades K to 4th

Treehouse Shakers'

The Boy Who Grew Flowers

Friday, April 3 at 10:15AM & 12PM; 2020 | Grades PreK to 4th



Shaw Entertainment Group's

Dr. Kaboom & The Wheel of Science

Monday, May 11 at 10:15AM & 12PM; 2020 | Grades 3-8

BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan's premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R/W subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.





