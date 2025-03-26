1 IN A CHAMELEON Comes to LOFT393

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, award-winning storyteller Narie Foster will bring to Tribeca her life-affirming, thought-provoking comedy about trying to blend in everywhere…yet belonging nowhere.

This raw, hilarious one-woman show from a former engineer and entrepreneur (Forbes 30 Under 30) investigates the natural tension between wanting to fit in and wanting to be authentically ourselves. 1 in a Chameleon guides the audience on a self-acceptance journey of comedic storytelling, nuanced theatricality, and piercing insights, helping us uncover our true colors in a world full of reasons to hide.

Cameron King (Wyld Woman: The Legend of Shy Girl, The Ballad of Keith King, Butchery Lessons) joins to direct the expanded New York City debut of 1 in a Chameleon at LOFT393 in Tribeca. A collaboration across a creative team hailing from Sleep No More, Jacob's Pillow, The Drew Barrymore Show, Target Margin Theater, and Ars Nova, the space offers an immersive experience in a beautiful loft transformed into a chameleon's terrarium. 1 in a Chameleon invites audiences to connect — with themselves, with each other, and with humanity.

At age 35, Brooklyn-based Narie Foster left a successful corporate career (co-founder of M.M.LaFleur, consultant at Bain & Company, Venture Partner at JAZZ venture capital firm) to become a writer and performer, much to the chagrin of her Thai and Canadian scientist parents. Pulling from her former lives, Narie embraces the performance realm with a love of navigating chaos, an interest in human behavior, and a worldview that appreciates both art and science.

This is a moving and uplifting solo show debut from a performer who has charmed audiences around the world (beginning with a 17-year comedic peacekeeping residency at her childhood dinner table) and relaunching last year with acclaimed runs at Adelaide Fringe (Holden Street Theatres) and Edinburgh Fringe (Summerhall). 1 in a Chameleon is a beautifully written, unashamedly authentic, and funny feat of storytelling that deftly explores the definitions of belonging and freedom.

About Narie Foster, Writer & Performer

Narie is a storyteller who found her way to theater-making by way of engineering, business, psychology, and hospitality. Prior identities include systems engineer at Cornell University, management consultant at Bain & Company, fashion co-founder at M.M.LaFleur, and teacher and executive coach on multiple continents. Most consistently, Narie is an explorer of humanity, especially via food, design, relationships, and the performing arts. Raised between Syracuse, NY and Bangkok, Thailand by scientist parents, Narie now lives in Brooklyn, splitting her time between advising entrepreneurs and developing storytelling projects.

