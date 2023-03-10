Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stream TADA! Youth Theater's PRINCESS PHOOEY Beginning This Weekend

The production is available to stream from March 11 through April 2.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Experience the joy and fun of TADA! Youth Theater in your own home (or anywhere you like) with online streaming of the upbeat and lively family musical Princess Phooey. This performance can also be watched by children alone who will love seeing kids just like them singing, dancing and acting.

Premieres on Saturday, March 11th at 7:00 pm for online streaming of Princess Phooey through Sunday, April 2nd at 11:59 pm.

Tickets are $10 for 2 views. Follow this link to purchase tickets and access the stream. There will be two streams of the show, one of each cast.

Performed by members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), a diverse cast of talented young actors, ages 9 to 16, Princess Phooey is fun for the whole family, ages 3 to 103!

Princess Phooey, an original musical, is not your typical fairy tale, and Phooey is not your typical princess. She doesn't want to curtsy, smile, or be rescued by a Prince (although he tries), because she can rescue herself, if need be, and she would rather run around with the chambermaids and the stable boys. Her older sister Elessia, along with the Good Fairies, try to make Phooey into what they consider a proper princess, while Morbidia has other plans for them all.

Princess Phooey, a 65-minute musical, was performed on stage at TADA! Youth Theater in Manhattan and recorded on February 26th with roles double cast, resulting in two different versions. Your ticket allows you to watch one version twice for only $10. To watch the other cast's version of the show, please purchase a ticket for that version.

Princess Phooey book and lyrics are by Lisa Diana Shapiro with music by Eric Rockwell.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through TADA!'s high-quality work, young people's self-confidence and creativity are enhanced, which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Courtesy of TADA! Youth Theater



