wild project Unveils March Lineup Featuring SFX Festival an 'THE TRAIL TO OREGON

All events will take place at wild project, 195 E 3rd St, New York, NY.
wild project has announced a slate of performances and special events scheduled throughout March. Tickets are available for advance purchase.
Presented by wild project in association with Contemporary Performance
March 5–7
Founded by Caden Manson and Jemma Nelson of Big Art Group, the Special Effects Festival (SFX) has presented contemporary performance work since 2014. Following a pandemic hiatus, the festival continues its focus on genre-defying performance and avant-garde experimentation.
Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.
The Object Has a Pulse – A Night of Puppetry
Curated by Amanda Card
Featuring Shayna Strype & Sarah Willis, Emily Batsford, and Justin Otaki Perkins
Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Floorshow
Curated by Frank Barret
Featuring Frank Barret and special guests
Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Gray Spaces
Curated by Lisa Clair
Featuring Amando Houser and Kenneth Keng
Presented by S&L Productions
March 14–22 at 7:30 p.m. (dark March 16 and 17)
Music & Lyrics by Jeff Blim
Book by Nick Lang, Matt Lang, Brian Holden, & Jeff Blim
Arranged by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers
Directed by Jack Villhard
This interactive musical follows a family journeying west to Oregon, with audience participation determining their fate. The cast includes Steven Horn, Hanna Eisenbath, Roland Netzer, Kat Lynch, Scout Mayberry, and Dillon Savage. The creative team features Liv Westoff, Libby Casey, Emma Plante, Max Polsky, Riley Lathrom, and producers Scout Mayberry and Libby Casey.
Please note that this production contains explicit content and language not suitable for children. Originally produced by Starkid Productions.
Written & Performed by Jen DiGiacomo
Directed by Tana Sirois
Monday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Shortlisted for the Popcorn Award for Best New Writing at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe, Jen DiGiacomo presents her solo show in New York for the first time. The piece centers on neurodivergence, trauma, and personal narrative.
A Documentary by Cyprien Clément-Delmas
2025 East Village Queer Film Festival Encore Presentation
Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. (Free)
The documentary follows JOAN, a Barcelona-based queer icon also known as MARINA, as they navigate identity and gender expression while confronting societal and familial expectations.
Written by Alex Ferris
A Benefit for wild project
Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m.
The benefit presentation includes The Winklevoss, I Killed Penelope Cruz, and The Final Flight of Annie “The Eagle” Appleman. Directed by Danica Jensen and Alex Ferris, the cast includes Giovanna Alcântara Drummond, Robert Capron, Mehr Dudeja, Auveen Dezgaran, Sarina Freda, Addie Guidry, Michelle Kariuki, Brendan Meyer, Adrien Rolet, and Derek Speedy.
Presented by Heather Litteer and wild project
March 26–29
Heather Litteer returns with the fourth annual ON THE VERGE festival, featuring multidisciplinary work by women and non-binary artists.
Thursday, March 26 (6–9 p.m.) – Gallery Takeover & Opening Night Reception
Music by Sojourn Radio featuring DJs Ali Barone and Sindi B
Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. – Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll Variety Night
Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. – Incubator: Famous
Featuring a work in progress by Sandra Bauleo
Saturday, March 28 at 4 p.m. – On The Verge Short Films
Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m. – On The Verge Feature Film Evening
Featuring a screening of The Big Johnson, directed by Lola RockNRolla
Sunday, March 29 at 7 p.m. – W.O.(e).R.D. Literary Night
An evening celebrating fiction, nonfiction, drama, and poetry, highlighting voices of lived experience.
Alumni of ON THE VERGE include Karen Finley, C. Carr, Dael Orlandersmith, Pamela Sneed, Tanya Selvaratnam, Ada Calhoun, Katrina Del Mar, Adrienne Truscott, Nora Burns, Lola RockNRolla, Julie Atlas Muz, Elizabeth Koke, Jill Pangallo, Susan Ottaviano, Yoshiko Chuma, Anni Rossi, Cary Curran, Jessie Kilguss, Susan Hwang, Viva DeConcini, Lucy Sexton, Kitty Boots, Heidi Sjursen, Theo Kogan, Gina Volpe, Julie Hair, Bambi the Mermaid, Laura Kenner, and others.
