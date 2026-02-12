wild project Unveils March Lineup Featuring SFX Festival an 'THE TRAIL TO OREGON

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

wild project has announced a slate of performances and special events scheduled throughout March. Tickets are available for advance purchase.

Special Effects Festival (SFX)

Presented by wild project in association with Contemporary Performance

March 5–7

Founded by Caden Manson and Jemma Nelson of Big Art Group, the Special Effects Festival (SFX) has presented contemporary performance work since 2014. Following a pandemic hiatus, the festival continues its focus on genre-defying performance and avant-garde experimentation.

Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The Object Has a Pulse – A Night of Puppetry

Curated by Amanda Card

Featuring Shayna Strype & Sarah Willis, Emily Batsford, and Justin Otaki Perkins

Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Floorshow

Curated by Frank Barret

Featuring Frank Barret and special guests

Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Gray Spaces

Curated by Lisa Clair

Featuring Amando Houser and Kenneth Keng

Starkid’s THE TRAIL TO OREGON

Presented by S&L Productions

March 14–22 at 7:30 p.m. (dark March 16 and 17)

Music & Lyrics by Jeff Blim

Book by Nick Lang, Matt Lang, Brian Holden, & Jeff Blim

Arranged by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers

Directed by Jack Villhard

This interactive musical follows a family journeying west to Oregon, with audience participation determining their fate. The cast includes Steven Horn, Hanna Eisenbath, Roland Netzer, Kat Lynch, Scout Mayberry, and Dillon Savage. The creative team features Liv Westoff, Libby Casey, Emma Plante, Max Polsky, Riley Lathrom, and producers Scout Mayberry and Libby Casey.

Please note that this production contains explicit content and language not suitable for children. Originally produced by Starkid Productions.

WOMAN IN THE ARENA

Written & Performed by Jen DiGiacomo

Directed by Tana Sirois

Monday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Shortlisted for the Popcorn Award for Best New Writing at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe, Jen DiGiacomo presents her solo show in New York for the first time. The piece centers on neurodivergence, trauma, and personal narrative.

GODDESS (DIOSA)

A Documentary by Cyprien Clément-Delmas

2025 East Village Queer Film Festival Encore Presentation

Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. (Free)

The documentary follows JOAN, a Barcelona-based queer icon also known as MARINA, as they navigate identity and gender expression while confronting societal and familial expectations.

THREE PLAYS FROM MY BRAIN

Written by Alex Ferris

A Benefit for wild project

Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

The benefit presentation includes The Winklevoss, I Killed Penelope Cruz, and The Final Flight of Annie “The Eagle” Appleman. Directed by Danica Jensen and Alex Ferris, the cast includes Giovanna Alcântara Drummond, Robert Capron, Mehr Dudeja, Auveen Dezgaran, Sarina Freda, Addie Guidry, Michelle Kariuki, Brendan Meyer, Adrien Rolet, and Derek Speedy.

ON THE VERGE

Presented by Heather Litteer and wild project

March 26–29

Heather Litteer returns with the fourth annual ON THE VERGE festival, featuring multidisciplinary work by women and non-binary artists.

Thursday, March 26 (6–9 p.m.) – Gallery Takeover & Opening Night Reception

Music by Sojourn Radio featuring DJs Ali Barone and Sindi B

Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. – Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll Variety Night

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. – Incubator: Famous

Featuring a work in progress by Sandra Bauleo

Saturday, March 28 at 4 p.m. – On The Verge Short Films

Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m. – On The Verge Feature Film Evening

Featuring a screening of The Big Johnson, directed by Lola RockNRolla

Sunday, March 29 at 7 p.m. – W.O.(e).R.D. Literary Night

An evening celebrating fiction, nonfiction, drama, and poetry, highlighting voices of lived experience.