Will Clegg's SYNCOPE Will Premiere at the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival

Performances run February 16-March 4 at UNDER St. Marks.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Celebrated storyteller Will Clegg has been using (but not abusing) marijuana for almost 30 years. It was all fun and games until he started fainting and developed a serious panic disorder. Syncope is his hilarious and often poignant journey to finding balance in his life - physically, intellectually, and emotionally. This second solo show from two-time Moth Winner and prolific performer Will Clegg will receive its World Premiere at the historic FRIGID Fringe Festival in NYC.

The show will premiere at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009), February 16- March 4, 2023.

From teenage drug deals in the suburbs of North Carolina to panic attacks on the mean streets of Hoboken, Clegg takes us down a winding path as he navigates the joys and pitfalls of smoking too much ganja. The older he gets, the more he learns to value his mental health, ultimately finding some peace and new ways to relax.

WHAT: Syncope
WHO: Written and Performed by Will Clegg.
WHEN:
Thursday, February 16 at 9:50 p.m.
Sunday, February 19 at 3:40 p.m.
Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 at 8:40 p.m.

WHERE: UNDER St Marks, 94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009
HOW MUCH: In-person $15, Streaming $10 (all tickets on sliding scale)
RUNNING TIME: 55 minutes
TICKETS: https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:334/
SHOW WEBSITE: http://www.willclegg.com/syncope
share