Vivien Cardone to Host Talk Back With Cast of DUALITY

Vivien Cardone (A Beautiful Mind) will host a talk back following the December 8th performance of the new Off-Broadway original play Duality, accompanied by the entire principal cast and playwright.

Duality, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The production will run from December 6-21 2024 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.

Pre-sale tickets are now available.

Tickets for the special talk back with Ms. Cardone will go on sale August 5th.

