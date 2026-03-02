Vishal Vaidya, Nehal Joshi and George Abud to Kick Off NY Theatre Barn's 19th Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​New York Theatre Barn will launch the 19th season of its award-winning New Works Series on Monday, March 9, 2026, with excerpts from the original musicals 90 Seconds and The Only Way Out, and a conversation with the writers. Featuring musicals based on true stories that made international headlines, the presentation will be hosted by Artistic Director Joe Barros and Devi Peot (South Asians on Broadway).

90 Seconds, a new South Asian musical by Einstina Sneha and Obe Vermeulen, centers on the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and how connection, resilience, and humanity emerged among survivors in its aftermath. The presentation is directed by Ryan Dobrin (Merrily We Roll Along, The Last Five Years, Producing Artistic Leader of The Movement Theatre Company), with music direction by Vermeulen, and a cast that includes Vishal Vaidya (Merrily We Roll Along, Trash), Nehal Joshi (The Cottage, Flying Over Sunset), Esha Chatha, Kimberly Chatterjee, and Swetha Vissapragada.

The Only Way Out, written by Déa Thatcher (Cabaret), tells the true story of her grandfather, George Thatcher, who was wrongly accused of murder in England in 1963 and released after serving 18 years of a life sentence. The presentation is directed by Leia Squillace (Broadway Advocacy Coalition), with music direction by Sharon Ahn (The Queen of Versailles, Damn Yankees), and a cast that includes George Abud (Lempicka, The Band's Visit), Elizabeth Ward Land (Memphis, City of Angels), Gregory Treco (Hamilton, Hadestown), Garrett Turner (Thoughts of a Colored Man), and KT Thomas. Bryan Knowlton (A Chorus Line) is the associate director.

The series will be presented at 7PM ET at the Five Angels Theater in NYC (789 Tenth Ave.) and is available for live streaming.