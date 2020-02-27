Vineyard Theatre's DANA H. Extends Until April 11
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce that New York Times Critic's Pick, Dana H., by Lucas Hnath, adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters, has extended for the second time and will now play at the Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th St.) through Saturday, April 11. The production, which stars Deirdre O'Connell in the title role, made its New York premiere on Tuesday, February 25.
Dana H. is "one of the richest, most complete works of theater to come along in many seasons," says Ben Brantley of The New York Times. "Waters, Hnath, and O'Connell have made something intensely theatrical that reaches devastating emotional heights," declares Helen Shaw of New York Magazine. Time Out's Adam Feldman gives the production a?'a?'a?'a?'(four stars) and Theatermania's Zachary Stewart says, "Hnath's true-crime docudrama is a fascinating look at an American underworld most theatergoers will never see firsthand." Tim Teeman of The Daily Beast proclaims Dana H. "a stunning play."
In Dana H., Dana was a chaplain of a psych ward where she met a charismatic patient, an ex-convict searching for redemption. A harrowing true story, Dana was held captive with her life in this man's hands - trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified - for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House Part 2, Hillary And Clinton), "one of the freshest playwriting voices to emerge in the past five years" (The New York Times), this innovative work shatters the boundaries of the art form and our understanding of good and evil with the Los Angeles Times calling it "a profound contribution to the theater."
Dana H. is a co-production of Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group. Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, in June 2019 receiving two L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards including Best Playwright for an Original Play and Best Actress. The production opened at The Goodman's Owen Theatre, Chicago, in September 2019.
The design team includes scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and Steve Cuiffo serves as illusion and lip sync consultant.
Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.