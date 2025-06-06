Video: Mobile Unit's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit tour of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, with original songs by Julián Mesri and directed by Rebecca Martínez.

The production is currently on tour, performing in every borough through June 29. All performances are completely free and open to the public, with seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Watch video of the troupe performing in Astor Square!

Director Rebecca Martinez and composer Julian Mesri reunite for their third consecutive year. This bilingual, 100-minute, family-friendly take on the classic tale of love, deception, and misunderstandings blends Latine influences, original music, and Shakespeare’s timeless wit. Mobile Unit visits parks, correctional facilities, and more in each NYC borough free of charge as part of The Public Theater’s commitment to making great theater accessible to all.



The complete cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING includes Carlo Albán (Borachio/Friar Francis/Musician), Mayelah Barrera (Hero), Daniel Bravo Hernández (Claudio), Hiram Delgado (Don Pedro/Verges), Katherine George (Understudy Beatrice, Hero, Margaret/Sexton, Dogberry, Don Juan/Conrade), Robert Marcelo Jiménez (Leonato/Watch), Keren Lugo (Beatrice), Cornelius McMoyler (Dogberry), Jonathan Gabriel Mousset (Understudy: Benedick, Claudio, Leonato/Watch, Don Pedro/Verges, Borachio/Friar Francis/Musician), Sara Ornelas (Margaret/Sexton), Martín Ortiz (Don Juan/Conrade), and Nathan M. Ramsey (Benedick).



MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING features scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Christopher Vergara, sound design by Tye Hunt Fitzgerald, music and lyrics by Julian Mesri, music direction by Angela Ortiz, prop management by Aisha Hamida, and intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler. Ada Zhang serves as production stage manager, and Bea Perez-Arche is the assistant stage manager.

