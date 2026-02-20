Photos: I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL at SoHo Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at photos of the musical revue I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, now playing a strictly limited engagement Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse, through Saturday 28 February.

Featuring Sam Brackley, Tyler Gallaher, Elizabeth Mandell and Madelyn Whitehead, the show is a multi-award-winning hit that has played London, Edinburgh (five seasons), internationally, and most recently aboard Cunard’s Queen Anne before arriving in New York.

Created by leading British musical theatre writer Alexander S. Bermange, the show has been praised by EGOT-winning lyricist Tim Rice as “a must-see” and has received multiple accolades including West End Wilma Awards, Offies nominations, BroadwayWorld Award nominations and an EFFTA Award.

A fast-paced, razor-sharp insider’s take on life in musical theatre, the show hilariously charts the journey from hopeful drama school graduate to diva, chorus veteran - or bitter has-been - through witty, revealing original songs that expose auditions, backstage feuds, stage-door superfans and mid-show mishaps.



Madelyn Whitehead

Madelyn Whitehead and Tyler Gallaher

The Company

The Company

Elizabeth Mandell

Elizabeth Mandell

The Company

The Company

Elizabeth Mandell, Sam Brackley and Madelyn Whitehead

Elizabeth Mandell, Sam Brackley and Madelyn Whitehead

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company