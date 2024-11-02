Video: Allie Trimm and More in Rehearsal for THE Z TEAM at Theatre Row

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The press was given a sneak peek into the rehearsal room for the new comedy - The Z Team - directed by Jeff Whiting (Big Fish, The Scottsboro Boys) which premieres for a limited engagement November 8 - November 23 at Theatre Row. Get a look inside rehearsal in the video here!

The dynamic cast includes Allie Trimm (13; Wicked; Bye, Bye Birdie), Ze'ev Barmor (Fiddler on the Roof), Tyler Cruz (The Betrayal Project), Darby McDonough (Waiting for Wicked), Jakob Martinez Cooper (Spring Awakening), Gabrielle Filloux (The Office! A Musical Parody), Joe Mucciolo (Richard III), Drew Starlin (Rocky: The Musical), Kaelee Albritton (The Wedding Singer), and Daniel Arana (This Is Our Youth).

The Z Team is written by Jeff Foy and Jacob Foy and has a scenic design by Scott Aronow (The Chekhov Dreams), costume design by Matthew Pachtman (Leopoldstadt; Into the Woods), lighting design by Corey Goulden-Naitove (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and sound design by Shannon Slaton (Melissa Etheridge: My Window and The Illusionists). Fuyuan Zheng is the production stage manager and Hannah Marks is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. Photography by Rebecca J. Michelson.

The Z Team plays: Tuesdays at 7:00PM, Wednesdays at 7:00PM, Thursdays at 7:00PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM and 8:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM. Tickets can be found at: https://www.thezteam.show/

Comments