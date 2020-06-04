VIDEO: Performers Sing 'Lean on Me' in Tribute to Bill Withers

Actor Patrick Daniel Dorow shared on his Facebook page, a video tribute to Bill Withers.

He shared:

On March 30th, 2020 we lost the brilliant Bill Withers, a prominent black voice in American music history. His music not only inspired billions of people across generations but also spoke to the times. I think now more than ever we need to support, encourage, listen and lean on each other. With the help of my friends here's "Lean On Me" - A Bill Withers Tribute Medley.

Watch the tribute below:

