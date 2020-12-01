Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Michael Korte Releases Sister Act 2 Medley

Dec. 1, 2020  

Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte is back with another musical masterpiece! A medley of songs from the iconic musical film Sister Act 2.

Watch the video below!

The video stars Coco Jones, Brandon Montel, Megan Parker, Terence Thomas, MALAYA, Blimes, Sharaya J, Darius Coleman and Summer Greer. The score was arranged by Bryson Camper.

Michael Korte is known for producing some of YouTube's most viral Broadway videos including #HAM4BEY, 'Hercules Muses Medley' and more!


