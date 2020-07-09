Tune in to Neil Berg and Rita Harvey's Free Streaming Concert To Benefit Habitat for Humanity

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Neil Berg and Rita Harvey join the Reformed Church of Freehold, in conjunction with the Gramercy Brass Orchestra, to host an ENCORE live free streaming concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County!

Donations not required, but appreciated! To learn more, and if you'd like to make a donation, visit www.eventsfreeholdreformedchurch.com or please text NeilandRita2020 to 44-321.

Join the concert on Facebook, Thursday, July 9 at 7:30pm.

