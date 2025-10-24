Theatre Now Reveals Cast For FIRST LOOK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Now will partner with Theater 555 to offer a second edition of FIRST LOOK, an evening of 20-minute excerpts from 4 new musicals in development in their Musical Writers Lab, including Fountain of You by Faye Chiao and Tasha Gordon-Solmon, Redcoats: The American Musical by RJ Christian and Cameron Reese, The Kansas Project by Michael Finke, and Christopher Robin is Dead by Britt Bonney. The concert presentation will occur on Sunday, October 26th at 7pm at Theater 555, 555 W. 42nd St.

Reservations can be made at tnny.org/first-look-2 for a $10 suggested donation. Industry members can request complimentary tickets.

The cast includes Tony nominee AJ Shively (Paradise Square, Bright Star), Caleb Albert (Radio City's Christmas Spectacular), Will Champion (20-Sided Tavern), Christopher deProphetis (South Pacific Nat'l tour), Cassidy Sledge (Sound of Music Asian tour), Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night), and others.

Theatre Now is a non-profit organization dedicated to new musicals which produces developmental readings and productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also host a monthly cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse and a monthly Industry Night series featuring industry professionals and special events. More information on all of their programming can be found at www.tnny.org.