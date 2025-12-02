Theatre Communications Group To Publish TEETH, The Musical Satire By Michael R. Jackson And Anna K. Jacobs

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Communications Group has announced the forthcoming publication of Teeth, the darkly hilarious and incisive musical by Michael R. Jackson (Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner for A Strange Loop) and Anna K. Jacobs (Jonathan Larson and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award–winning composer, lyricist, and book writer). Teeth will be published on December 9, 2025, and is available now for pre-order.

“Teeth is one of the most daring, imaginative, and wildly entertaining musicals of the past decade,” said Alisha Tonsic, Co-Executive Director of National Operations and Business Development at TCG. “Jackson and Jacobs' delicious use of humor, horror, and fearless wit to interrogate the systems that police bodies, weaponize shame, and reinforce patriarchal violence is a full-on pure delight. It's a juicy, exhilarating addition to the TCG catalog, and we're thrilled to bring it to readers in this form.”

Based on the 2007 cult classic film, Teeth follows Dawn O’Keefe, an Evangelical teen with a bizarre secret: two rows of gleaming white teeth perfectly placed to preserve her chastity. When the supposedly upright Christian men around her prove more interested in taking advantage of her body than in protecting it, they quickly learn to keep their hands (and other appendages) to themselves.

Teeth premiered Off Broadway at Playwrights Horizons, opening on March 19, 2024. Directed by Sarah Benson with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, the production was twice extended before closing. The show later transferred commercially to New World Stages, officially opening on October 31, 2024. The original Off Broadway cast recording was released digitally on July 12, 2024