The Quarantine Theatre Company Presents Lillian Hellman's THE LITTLE FOXES

This Sunday, July 26th at 7pm Eastern, The Quarantine Theatre Company presents a LIVE reading on YouTube of Lillian Hellman's classic play of greed and family corruption, "The Little Foxes."

The veteran filled cast includes Austin Pendleton, Morgana Shaw, Liam Mitchell, Barbara Bleier, Tom Smith, Tammy Faye Starlight, and Ian Christiansen.

Pendleton acted in the 1967 Broadway revival of the play and directed the 1980 revival, starring Elizabeth Taylor.

Shaw plays the lead role of Southern vixen Regina Giddens, memorably played by Bette Davis in the classic 1941 film. Shaw played Davis in the one woman play, "All About Bette."

This performance is part of an increasingly popular series of Zoom table readings hosted by the Quarantine Theatre Company YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNXgS0lMRsCdWbvNtUKHgww

The growing channel was created in April by film historian Jack Fields, intended as a platform for actors from across the country to come together and revisit iconic plays and screenplays, compensating for our current lack of performing arts during the pandemic.

Previous performances include "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," and "Auntie Mame."

