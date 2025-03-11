The Neighbors Annouce April Events Series With ESPACIO DE CULTURAS At NYU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the culmination of their year as Artists-in-Residence at Espacio de Culturas at KJCC-NYU, James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain (Co-Artistic Directors, What Will the Neighbors Say?) will present three unique events under the umbrella of "Art and Archives: Building Politically-Engaged Work - An Interdisciplinary Series of Performances, Panels and Workshops."

Curated and produced in collaboration with the team at Espacio de Culturas, led by director Jordana Mendelson, Ph.D., the three events combine performance, panel discussions and interactive workshops, and will be presented on campus in April 2025.

The first (Friday April 4th, 3pm) is a work-in-progress sharing of "Consejo de Guerra," an experimental, autobiographical piece by Spanish theatremaker Héctor Álvarez and directed by Attilio Rigotti, exploring how the Spanish Civil War and its aftermath impacted his family. The piece was recently awarded the HIA Democracy Fellowship. The second (Friday April 11th, 7pm) will be a Capstone Staged Reading of "At the Barricades," a documentary theatre play about the international troops who fought fascism in the Spanish Civil War, which is co-written by Clements and Hood Adrain, was developed during their residency at Espacio de Culturas and will have its world premiere at MITU580 in June 2025, helmed by director Federica Borlenghi. The final event (Friday April 18th, 10am) is a convergence entitled "From Archive to Action: Creating Politically-Minded Art," hosted with the NYU Production Lab, where participants can engage in panels and workshops around the creation of archive-based political theatre featuring artists, educators, archivists and producers. All three events are free, and tickets can be reserved at the Neighbors' website (https://www.wwtns.org/current-shows.html).

Espacio de Culturas at KJCC-NYU fosters community, conversation and dialogue in relation to the peoples, cultures, languages and ideas that circulate within, between, and beyond Spain, the Iberian Peninsula and the Americas by hosting visiting scholars, writers, artists and critical thinkers to create and curate innovative events and activities that are free and open to the public.

The NYU Production Lab is a one-of-a-kind creative incubator supporting the next generation of NYU student and alumni artists as they launch and navigate their careers in the arts and entertainment.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

