The Movement Theatre Company to Launch #holiDONATE End of Year Appeal + $30K Match

The Movement Theatre Company is launching #holiDONATE, an end of the year fundraising appeal. The Movement’s Board of Directors is presenting a matching grant up to $30,000 in honor of The Movement's 18 years of advancing a bold vision of a world where the complexity and wholeness of artists of color are valued.

Under the leadership of Deadria Harrington, Eric Lockley, Ryan Dobrin, and David Mendizábal, The Movement Theatre Company kicked-off its 2025-2026 season by supporting two of this Fall’s most ambitious productions: The New York Times Critic’s Pick Mexodus by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, directed by David Mendizábal, which ran September 9 – November 1, 2025 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and The Essentialisn’t by Eisa Davis, which ran September 10-28, 2025 at HERE Arts Center.

As The Movement lays the groundwork for its 20th anniversary season, the 2025-2026 season continues with more Harlem Nights events featuring Julissa Contreras and Johnny G. Lloyd, workshops by Ladder Artists Sam Hamashima and Eric Lockley, and more. Funding from the #holiDONATE campaign will support thriving wages and health stipends for artists as well as community gatherings that fuel spirits through dance and song.