Melissa Errico to Present THE STORY OF A ROSE: A MUSICAL REVERIE ON THE GREAT WAR

Tony Nominee Melissa Errico will present a special one-night-only public presentation of The Story of a Rose: A Musical Reverie on the Great War on Tuesday, January 13 at 7:00 PM, at New World Stages. The event is presented by Doughboy Foundation, dedicated to preserving the legacy and memory of World War I.

Created by and starring Errico, The Story of a Rose is an intimate and lyrical theatrical experience that weaves together music, storytelling, and history to reflect on the human cost of the Great War. Through song and reflection, the piece explores love, loss, and remembrance, offering audiences a meditation on a conflict that reshaped the modern world but is too often forgotten.

Known for her luminous Broadway performances (My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour) and her work as a concert and recording artist, Errico brings both emotional depth and historical curiosity to this deeply personal project. The presentation offers a rare opportunity to experience the work in a theatrical setting before a live New York audience.

“This evening is about remembrance, reflection, and honoring the voices of those who lived through the Great War,” said Errico. “It’s a privilege to share this piece in partnership with The Doughboy Foundation.”

“We are deeply honored and thrilled to present The Story of a Rose with the incomparable Melissa Errico. Through her luminous voice and deeply personal storytelling, Melissa brings the spirit, music, and humanity of World War I to life, reminding us why these stories—and these sacrifices—must never be forgotten.” Founder of Doughboy Foundation, Daniel S. Dayton