The Moth Presents Virtual StorySlam New York August 5

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Moth will present Virtual StorySlam New York on August 5 at 7:15pm on Zoom.

The theme is ENTHUSIASM: Prepare a five-minute story about going full force. RAH RAH fervor and rearing to go. That high-energy, can-do spirit that gets things done-or ensures that everyone wants you dead. New love, new job, first day of school....LETS DO THIS! Sustaining interest, inspiring new zeal and reigniting the fire. ... and the inevitable PUSH needed to get over the finish line.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://themoth.org/events/enthusiasm-nyc.

For any questions regarding this event or purchasing tickets, please email info@themoth.org.

A link to the official Zoom room will be sent on the day of the event to anyone who purchases a ticket. Make sure you check your spam folder. If you have any issues accessing the event please contact info@themoth.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You