The Green Room 42 Celebrates Buckingham Nicks With Brad Simmons, Michael Holland And Jon Weber

THE GREEN ROOM 42 Broadway's newest intimate concert venue will present Buckingham Nicks, from Brad Simmons, Michael Holland, and Jon Weber, on Friday, May 3 at 9:30 PM. In this one-night-only event, three of New York City's most in-demand music directors will reinterpret and honor the extraordinary artists Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Before they joined Fleetwood Mac, the dynamic duo released one masterpiece self-titled album. Soon after, their luscious hit songs ( Rhiannon, Monday Morning, Landslide, and Don't Let Me Down Again ) were in heavy radio rotation. And then, the Rumours album gave us Dreams, Go Your Own Way, I Don't Want To Know, and The Chain.

Brad Simmons is known as The Pianist in the film Camp and labeled The Man by NPR. He has performed alongside Broadway powerhouses Tonya Pinkins, Beth Leavel, Alice Ripley, Carolee Carmello, Donna McKechnie and recording artists Sandi Patty and The B-52's Kate Pierson. Brad currently serves as MD for the weekly The Lineup with Susie Mosher at Birdland Theater. His production credits include Lysistrata Jones; Mr & Mrs Fitch with John Lithgow; Me and the Girls with Alan Cumming; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure; To Wong Foo, and the musical film Hello Again with Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton, and Cheyenne Jackson. His recordings include Dreamworld, Mundane Existence, Silent Night, New Music for The End of The World, and The Simon + Garfunkel Collection. thebradsimmons.com

Michael Holland was orchestrator/vocal arranger for the Broadway revival of Godspell, as well as OCR co-producer. He currently serves as orchestrator/vocal arranger for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Michael has composed incidental music for Bay Street Theatre (three times); The Old Globe and The Alley Theatre (twice each); Bucks County Playhouse; Cape Playhouse; Colorado Shakespeare Festival; Dallas Theater Center; and Playwrights Horizons. As composer/lyricist, shows include Horizon Line (in development with Theatre Latt Da, Minneapolis), You're Gonna Hate This (Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Feinstein's/54 Below), Hurricane (New York Musical Festival) and a couple of secret, in-progress ones. Recordings include Beach Toys Won't Save You and Darkness Falls, available on most streaming platforms, as well as a few that aren't available anywhere anymore. Michael also performed the world premiere of Another Day in the Modern World on The Maury Yeston Songbook (PS Classics). Upcoming projects include music and lyrics for 12 Angry Men (Theatre Latt Da, 2020) and original music for Clue: A New Comedy (U.S. tour, 2020). michaelholland.com

Jon Weber is a jazz pianist who has recorded and toured all over the world, winning numerous honors for performance and composition, and scoring extensively for television since 1987. Gary Burton, Roy Hargrove, Niels-Henning rsted Pedersen and Avishai Cohen have all recorded Jon's music, and his newest critically-acclaimed release, Simple Complex rose to #1. Jon lives in New York City and hosts NPR's Piano Jazz with Jon Weber after frequently serving as guest host for Marian McPartland. All About Jazz raved, Jon Weber is a virtuoso - pure and simple.

Buckingham Nicks from Brad Simmons, Michael Holland, and Jon Weber will be performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Friday, May 3 at 9:30 PM. The cover changes is $20-$50. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





