The Comeback Project Hosts Panel 'Outdoor Performance: Lessons From Theatermakers Who've Done It'

Theater directors Sammi Cannold and Rebecca Aparicio, in partnership with The Broadway Podcast Network, are hosting the second installment of The Comeback Project, a conversation series to help theatermakers restart in the wake of the pandemic. On April 22th, 5:00 pm (EST), they will host a panel, featuring theatermakers who are pioneers in creating outdoor productions and focused on sharing best practices around both outdoor productions and audience health + safety. Those attending the panel will be able to submit their questions to panelists during a live Q&A section.

Find more information at BPN.FM/TheComebackProject

Moderated by Aparicio, participants include industry leaders who have been at the forefront of making theater outdoors, including: Jessica Paz (Tony Award Winning Sound Designer), Mike Issacson (Artistic Director, St. Louis MUNY), Andy Mientus (Actor and Co-Deviser of Alien/Nation), and Gerry McIntyre (Choreographer of Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group, the first AEA-approved pandemic production).

By bringing together experts from within the industry and equally, from beyond the industry, The Comeback Project hopes to provide resources and strategies for arts-workers from all corners of the theatrical world planning their return to in-person work. These thought-provoking conversations aim to respond to the challenges the theater community is facing in real time and future conversation topics will include: Returning to the Rehearsal Room (lessons from those who've done it), Lessons from Sports and Television, and more.

On the subject of the second conversation, co-creator Sammi Cannold said: "As theatermakers look for innovative ways to keep making theater during these difficult times, we hope to continue to facilitate conversations between those who have paved the way. There is value in coming together and learning from each other, especially when facing the unknown of theatermaking during the pandemic. "

Co-creator Rebecca Aparicio adds: "From our panelists, we'll learn about how they and their colleagues effectively and artistically created outdoor happenings, what elements they've had to contend with in the past, and advice for those looking to follow suit."

Interested viewers can sign up for the series' mailing list and to receive more information on the first conversation on April 22 at 5PM EST here.