The Classical Theatre of Harlem to Present PERSON PLACE THING with Randy Cohen and Will Power

The Classical Theatre of Harlem will present a special edition of Person Place Thing with host Randy Cohen and guest Will Power, acclaimed playwright and creator of CTH's highly anticipated summer production, MEMNON (July 5–27, Marcus Garvey Park). The event will take place on Tuesday, July 1 at 7:00 PM at Dorothy Maynor Hall at Harlem School of the Arts (645 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10030).

In this engaging evening of reflection and performance, Will Power—hailed as “the best verse playwright in America” by New York Magazine—will reveal the person, place, and thing that shaped his groundbreaking artistic path. He'll also offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at MEMNON, his epic reimagining of an ancient myth set to premiere in Marcus Garvey Park from July 5–27.

The evening will feature:

A 45-minute live conversation between Cohen and Power

Audience Q&A

Musical performances by Emery Mason and Melissa Mosley of Young, Gifted & Black

The event will be recorded for broadcast on Northeast Public Radio's Person Place Thing, aired on 23 regional stations and a dozen additional public radio outlets nationwide.

Tickets are free with RSVP. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

The 2025 season marks an important milestone for The Classical Theatre of Harlem, as it continues to build on its mission of bringing new voices, stories, and perspectives to the forefront of American theatre. The organization is committed to providing a platform for artists of color and engaging with the Harlem community in meaningful ways.

CTH is proud to bring MEMNON, a powerful new work that explores the intersection of mythology, identity, and legacy, to New York audiences. After a successful run at The Getty Villa in Los Angeles, this groundbreaking production will make its New York Premiere with CTH in the summer of 2025. Written by celebrated playwright Will Power and directed by CTH's own Carl Cofield, MEMNON brings to life the story of Ethiopia's powerful king as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now. Weaving a narrative that is at once epic and intimate, MEMNON tells the story of a man caught between past and present, myth and reality. With its striking visuals and poignant performances, MEMNON promises to be a landmark production for the CTH stage. The performance will be held July 5th through 27th, 2025.

Randy Cohen is the creator and host of Person Place Thing, a public radio show based on the idea that people reveal their values through the things they hold dear. A four-time Emmy Award winner, Cohen previously wrote for Late Night with David Letterman and TV Nation and penned “The Ethicist” column for The New York Times Magazine for over a decade.

An internationally recognized playwright and performer, Will Power's work has been seen on stages from The Public Theater to the Sydney Opera House. A pioneer of hip hop theater and award-winning dramatist, his plays—including Fetch Clay, Make Man, The Seven, and Seize the King—have redefined the contemporary canon. Power currently serves as Professor of Theater at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Sophocles, Euripides and William Shakespeare) to established 20th-century playwrights (August Wilson, Langston Hughes and Jean Genet) to new plays by emerging playwrights. CTH also proudly provides theater-based training and live theater experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theater-related programming including Future Classics, Playwrights' Playground, and Revisited Classics to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators.

The company serves over 30,000 live audience members per year. Its online offerings have drawn over 500,000 viewers. To learn more, visit https://www.cthnyc.org/.

