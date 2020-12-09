The Chain Theatre Presents MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, RADIO PLAY

While live theater may be closed, The Chain Theatre has found a way to bring the Holiday Spirit into everyone's homes by producing Miracle on 34th Street, Radio Play! Adapted and directed by Greg Cicchino, Miracle on 34th Street, streams December 18, 19, 20 and 21. Ticket holders may stream at any time within those days.

Benefit Tickets are $11 and may be purchased online at: https://watch.eventive.org/chaintheatre/play/5fcfee2cd2e99d00454fd0ce.

A single mother raising her daughter in New York City soon has her world turned upside down by a curious man who claims he is Santa Claus. A story of faith, believing in others, and the magic of the season! This program in the style of an old radio play is sure to warm the hearts of all with a colorful cast of characters.

With Miracle on 34th Street, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and State Senator Jose Serrano will be making their Chain Theatre debuts! Johnson, who represents more theatres in New York City than any other City Council member voices his support for the Chain Theatre.

Prior to beginning his career in politics, New York State Senator Jose Serrano, held an administrative job at The Public Theater. Serrano now Chairs the Senate Majority Conference and the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation. Senator Serrano has long been a strong ally for the arts.

Miracle on 34th Street stars, C.K. Allen (Allstate Dad 'All Alone') as Kris Kringle, Nyah Jude (Six Corners) as Susan Walker, Christina Elise Perry* (Chasing the River) as Doris Walker, KIRK GOSTKOWSKI (Artistic Director) as Fred Gailey, Laura Clare Browne (Animal Farm) as Mrs. Mara and Miles Dennis as her son, Mortimer. Playing various characters and showcasing their vocal chops is Nick Fondulis* (Billions, Blindspot), Doug Shapiro* (Disney's: Finding Nemo Live Musical), and Michael S. Horowitz* (I Never Sang for My Father). Special music and vocals by Emily Mattheson* (Mrs. Potts; Beauty and the Beast National Tour). Sound and Effects provided by David Rey (Cannes Film Festival Recipient). *We wish to express our gratitude to the Performers Unions: Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear on this program.*

Miracle on 34th Street continues the Chain's tradition of presenting Holiday Theater for the whole family. Now in their 9th month of forced closure due to the pandemic, they are mounting their first virtual Benefit Production to not only uphold this tradition, but to raise funds to help cover their overhead expenses. "Like so many other small, nonprofit theaters, we are struggling to be able to pay our rent, which was covered by ticket and rental revenue prior to the pandemic," explains Artistic Director KIRK GOSTKOWSKI.