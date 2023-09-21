The annual holiday musical revue A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS premieres this December for the seventh year In NYC!

December 20th (8pm), 21st (8pm), 22nd (8pm), 23rd (2pm & 8pm) and 24th (2pm)

It's time to boogie!

From the creative team behind the hit musicals Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical and An Evening with Phyllis Hyman comes A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS: A GROOVY MUSICAL REVUE, the annual holiday disco musical show for lovers of Gospel, R&B and Soul music.

This incredible show returns back to New York City for its seventh year in a row at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater at 10 W. 64th Street.

The perfect gift for the lovers of classic Gospel, R&B and Soul, A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS transports the audience back to the Disco Era, to a taping of a special holiday-themed episode of the fictional music-dance television program "Groovy Wonderland" (inspired by the hit show "Soul Train"). A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS features favorite songs from beloved artists and groups such as The Temptations, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, and The Jackson 5.

The interactive show invites the whole family to bust a move in the Wonderland Dance Line and all are strongly encouraged to come dressed in 70's attire (Afro's included). After all, the holidays are the perfect time to get down! This show is known to bring out your favorite A-Listers such as supermodel Naomi Campbell, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, and more!

Presented by AnthonyKen LLC (Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman, Producers) A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS is written/created by Kendrell Bowman and Anthony Wayne and directed by Bowman.

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS has costume design by Richard Gross, lighting design by Stephane P. Freed & wig preparation by Porsche Waldo/Ebony Design. The Production Stage Manager is Caden Christiano.

For tickets for A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS go to Click Here or visit www.AnthonyKen.com.