The Amoralists' World Premiere Of ENTANGLED Closes This Weekend

May. 9, 2019  

The Amoralists' world premiere of ENTANGLED, written by Amoralists 2018/2019 'WRIGHT CLUB authors Charly Evon Simpson and Gabriel Jason Dean, and directed by Kate Moore Heaney, heads into its final week of performances, ending its run on Saturday, May 11. ENTANGLED plays at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, located at 502 West 53rd Street.

Performances are at 7:30pm. The running time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $30. Purchase at https://Amoralists.com.

In the aftermath of a mass shooting in NYC, the black mother of a victim and the white brother of the shooter try to make sense of what happened, each individually grappling with a soul-shattering experience that few understand. An exploration of loss and survival, ENTANGLED is the story of two strangers connected by tragedy in a nation still struggling to see itself for what it is.

The cast includes James Kautz and Naomi Lorrain.

The production team includes Andrew Diaz (Scenic Design), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Design), Matt Otto (Sound Design), Angela Harner (Costume Design), Kate Freer (Projection Design), Kateryna Turkalo (Production Stage Manager), Jessica Kazamel (Producer) and Danica Novgorodoff (Show Art).

The Amoralists are a diverse collective of uncompromising artists. Founded in 2006, they produce original work that confronts the American condition in all its complexity. Their stories are emotionally charged and character driven, a place where politics and perspectives collide and no side emerges unscathed. Explosive, vital, raucous and raw, they do theatre, no moral judgement.



