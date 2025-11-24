The American Theatre of Actors Brings You A REPERTORY OF ONE-ACT WORKS: 

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre of Actors will present A REPERTORY OF ONE-ACT WORKS, featuring Bounds and Stiffler at the Sargent Theatre and A Wife for a Life and Recklessness by Eugene O’Neill at the Beckmann Theatre.

Performances will run December 17–20, 2025 at 314 W. 54th Street in New York City. The repertory will be presented by Anomalous Co. in association with the American Theatre of Actors and by ATA exclusively.

BOUNDS

Bounds, a New York premiere written by Italian playwright Tino Caspanello and directed by Kathryn Mederos Syssoyeva, follows five women at the shore of an unnamed coast—two migrants, two guards, and one who occupies both roles—waiting in a liminal space. The work evokes Europe’s 2011 migrant crisis and its continuing impact. Caspanello writes, “Bounds is a story about cages, violence, dreams, a story that reflects the actual living time that flows under our skin, a time that stands apart from the rules, obligations and prejudices that keep us from looking in the eyes of our neighbors.”

STIFFLER

Stiffler, a United States premiere by Kosovan playwright Dorunting Basha, follows a woman who arrives at a hospital, police station, and morgue with a knife in her back that no one acknowledges. The production examines themes of femicide, sex work, and systemic neglect. The work situates its narrative within ongoing public conversations surrounding the treatment and protection of women.

Performances of Bounds and Stiffler will run December 17–20 (Wednesday–Saturday at 8pm) at the Sargent Theatre.

A WIFE FOR A LIFE & RECKLESSNESS

Presented exclusively by the American Theatre of Actors and directed by John DeBenedetto, Eugene O’Neill’s A Wife for a Life and Recklessness will run in repertory at the Beckmann Theatre. A Wife for a Life, set in Arizona, features two miners who discover an unexpected connection. Recklessness centers on a woman attempting to leave her loveless marriage through an affair with the family chauffeur, leading to significant consequences.

CAST

The repertory cast includes Jonathan Beebe, Travis Bergmann, Paul Maurizio, Emmy Potter, and Natasha Sahs.

Performances at the Beckmann Theatre will take place December 17–20 (Wednesday–Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 3pm).