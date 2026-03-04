Adrienne Warren and Es-pranza Humphrey to Join ACT BLACK Conversation at Poster House

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​In support of Poster House's exhibition, Act Black: Posters from Black American Stage & Screen, National Black Theatre curated Act Black: The Alchemy of Black Performance - a special in-person conversation between Tony Award-winning performer Adrienne Warren; Arts Professor and Director of the New Studio on Broadway at Tisch School of the Arts's Department of Drama, Kent Gash; and Poster House exhibition curator, Es-pranza Humphrey; moderated by the Executive Artistic Director of National Black Theatre, Jonathan McCrory.

In their conversation, these key individuals will explore themes and topics from the exhibition, including the groundbreaking musical Shuffle Along and other historic Broadway productions that have reshaped the American theatrical canon and opened up opportunities for Black performers and creative teams.

Additionally, the speakers will reflect on the many ways in which graphic language and powerful imagery have contributed to a seismic cultural shift in Black storytelling. The event will take place at Poster House, on March 23, 2026 (6:00 - 7:30 PM).