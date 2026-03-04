Full Cast and Creative Team Set for THE WEDDING MARCH at Pregones/PRTT

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater has revealed the full cast & creative team for The Wedding March, directed by Rosal Colón, adapted by Rosalba Rolón, with musical direction by Desmar Guevara and choreography by Jorge B. Merced. Performances begin April 9, 2026, for a limited run through May 3, 2026, at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (304 W 47th St. New York, NY 10036).

The cast will feature an all-Latiné acting and music ensemble including Jenyvette Vega, Gabriel Leyva, and Fernando Contreras. Claudia Ramos Jordán and Ismael Castillo will serve as understudies.

The creative team is comprised of longtime Pregones/PRTT collaborators, with set design by Omayra Garriga Casiano, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceño and Emmanuel Delgado, and costume design by Eliana Yost. The production team is helmed by Pregones/PRTT’s Production Manager, Jessica Moya, and Stage Manager Brianna Guillén, joined by Samara Lee as Assistant Stage Manager.

A beloved classic from Pregones/PRTT’s original musical theater repertory, The Wedding March is a lyrical performance on womanhood, memory, and cultural identity. Framed by two tuxedoed male figures, a Puerto Rican woman reclaims the haunting, humorous, and formative tales passed down by generations of women before her. It’s a moving journey across Puerto Rico and New York, heritage, and transformation. Singular and evocative stories of universal appeal and undeniable theatrical verve! The 2026 restaging of The Wedding March is adapted by Rosalba Rolón with musical direction by Desmar Guevara.

The Wedding March is an authorized adaptation of Judith Ortiz Cofer’s acclaimed Silent Dancing: A Partial Remembrance of a Puerto Rican Childhood. It first premiered in 1991 with creative development and direction by Rosalba Rolón. Guided by two figures representing dual facets of manhood and memory, a woman revisits stories told by the other women of her family. Through poetry, music, and vibrant storytelling, she questions the ideals of romance and femininity passed down to her, navigating life between the island and The Bronx. Her voice is passionate, bold, and full of wit. The play invites us into her inner world, where love, heritage, and identity converge.

The performance schedule for The Wedding March is as follows: Thursday-Saturday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 3pm.