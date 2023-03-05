Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TV Writers & Comedians to Perform Off-Broadway Sketch Comedy Spectacular

TV Writers & Comedians to Perform Off-Broadway Sketch Comedy Spectacular

Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show will perform on March 11.

Mar. 05, 2023  

Writers and producers at The Drew Barrymore Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will come together (like the United Nations) for Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show, a true sketch comedy variety show made up of the best comedians in New York City. Each performance is packed with sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more! The March show features America's sweethearts Rachael Burke (The Drew Barrymore Show), Scott Hercman (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Josh Nasser (Comedy Central), Sila Puhl (McSweeney's, The Daily Show), Channing Tookes (The Armory), and more! Plus, Shalewa Sharpe (Comedy Central) performs standup! And Jack Blankenship (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) performs musical comedy!

If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had sextuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill."

One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage.

Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show

Running time: 1 hour

Date Time: March 11, 9:30 pm, Doors 9:00 pm

The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

Cross streets: MacDougal and Minetta Lane

Close subway/bus: 1, 2, A, C, M55

Theater phone number: (212) 475-1449

Tickets are available here.

Ticket price: $40 or $20 with code

Website for venue: http://www.theplayerstheatre.com/

Photo Credit: Bryan Elias




FRIGID New York Presents FRIGID FRINGE FESTIVAL HANGOVERS Photo
FRIGID New York Presents FRIGID FRINGE FESTIVAL HANGOVERS
On Sunday, March 7th FRIGID New York will present Hangovers from their 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe Festival, an open and unjuried theater festival that gives 100% of box office proceeds directly to the artists whose work is being presented.
The World Premiere Of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL! A PARODY TREK-TACULAR Seeks Revenge Upon The Pl Photo
The World Premiere Of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL! A PARODY TREK-TACULAR Seeks Revenge Upon The Players Theatre This May
PEEKSKILL PRODUCTIONS has announced the world premiere production of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!: A Parody Trek-tacular, co-written, composed, and lyrics by Brent Black, co-conceived and additional materials by Alina Morgan, directed by John Lampe. KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL will play a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012).
New York City Childrens Theater to Premiere FISH IN A TREE - A New Play With Music, At The Photo
New York City Children's Theater to Premiere FISH IN A TREE - A New Play With Music, At Theatre Row This March
On March 18th, 2023, New York City Children's Theater will premiere their new show Fish in a Tree directed by Sammy Lopez and Melissa Jessel.
Ars Nova Sets April 2023 Lineup Featuring Deepali Gupta & Jess Ramsay Photo
Ars Nova Sets April 2023 Lineup Featuring Deepali Gupta & Jess Ramsay
Ars Nova has announced details for performances taking place in April 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


TV Writers to Perform Off-Broadway Sketch Comedy SpectacularTV Writers to Perform Off-Broadway Sketch Comedy Spectacular
March 5, 2023

Writers and producers at The Drew Barrymore Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will come together (like the United Nations) for Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show, a true sketch comedy variety show made up of the best comedians in New York City.
FRIGID New York Presents FRIGID FRINGE FESTIVAL HANGOVERSFRIGID New York Presents FRIGID FRINGE FESTIVAL HANGOVERS
March 3, 2023

On Sunday, March 7th FRIGID New York will present Hangovers from their 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe Festival, an open and unjuried theater festival that gives 100% of box office proceeds directly to the artists whose work is being presented.
The World Premiere Of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL! A PARODY TREK-TACULAR Seeks Revenge Upon The Players Theatre This MayThe World Premiere Of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL! A PARODY TREK-TACULAR Seeks Revenge Upon The Players Theatre This May
March 3, 2023

PEEKSKILL PRODUCTIONS has announced the world premiere production of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!: A Parody Trek-tacular, co-written, composed, and lyrics by Brent Black, co-conceived and additional materials by Alina Morgan, directed by John Lampe. KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL will play a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012).
New York City Children's Theater to Premiere FISH IN A TREE - A New Play With Music, At Theatre Row This MarchNew York City Children's Theater to Premiere FISH IN A TREE - A New Play With Music, At Theatre Row This March
March 3, 2023

On March 18th, 2023, New York City Children's Theater will premiere their new show Fish in a Tree directed by Sammy Lopez and Melissa Jessel.
Ars Nova Sets April 2023 Lineup Featuring Deepali Gupta & Jess RamsayArs Nova Sets April 2023 Lineup Featuring Deepali Gupta & Jess Ramsay
March 3, 2023

Ars Nova has announced details for performances taking place in April 2023.
share