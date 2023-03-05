TV Writers & Comedians to Perform Off-Broadway Sketch Comedy Spectacular

Writers and producers at The Drew Barrymore Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will come together (like the United Nations) for Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show, a true sketch comedy variety show made up of the best comedians in New York City. Each performance is packed with sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more! The March show features America's sweethearts Rachael Burke (The Drew Barrymore Show), Scott Hercman (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Josh Nasser (Comedy Central), Sila Puhl (McSweeney's, The Daily Show), Channing Tookes (The Armory), and more! Plus, Shalewa Sharpe (Comedy Central) performs standup! And Jack Blankenship (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) performs musical comedy!

If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had sextuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill."

One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage.

Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show

Running time: 1 hour

Date Time: March 11, 9:30 pm, Doors 9:00 pm

The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

Cross streets: MacDougal and Minetta Lane

Close subway/bus: 1, 2, A, C, M55

Theater phone number: (212) 475-1449

Ticket price: $40 or $20 with code

Website for venue: http://www.theplayerstheatre.com/

