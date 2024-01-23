TRUE CRIME THE MUSICAL Extends Through 2024

The musical improv show has extended its monthly run at The Players Theatre through 2024.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

The hit musical improv show True Crime the Musical has extended its monthly run at The Players Theatre through 2024. The show, which has been running at the theatre since 2021, is a unique comedy that combines music and murder to make for a hilarious evening in the West Village.

The show was created by Jillian Vitko and Maggie Lalley (Beautiful Dreamers Comedy) and premiered at The People's Improv Theatre in 2017. They've taken this one-of-a-kind show to theatres all across the US. The pair get an audience suggestion of a victim, murder weapon, and location. From there, they improvise a brand new musical before your eyes to get to the bottom of the case.

Musical accompanists for the show include Frank Spitznagel and Oliver Glynn.

Show dates:

January 27
February 17
March 16
April 27
May 25
June 22
July 20
August 17
September 28
October 19
November 16
December 7

All shows Saturday at 9:30 pm at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, third floor)

Tickets: Click Here

Beautiful Dreamers Comedy website: beautifuldreamerscomedy.com




