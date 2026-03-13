Rebecca De Mornay to Star in John Patrick Shanley's THE PUSHOVER at Chain Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chain Theatre has announced the world premiere production of John Patrick Shanley's THE PUSHOVER, directed by Kirk Gostkowski. THE PUSHOVER will play a 4-week limited engagement at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St., New York, NY). Performances begin Friday, April 3rd, and continue through Sunday, April 26th. Opening Night is Monday, April 6th (7:00 p.m.).

THE PUSHOVER is a play about three bad-ass women who collide and collude at a spa in New Mexico, and a bare-bones Asian restaurant in Queens. Dangerous and hungry, their weapons and their passions bleed into each other. They speak the language of the outcast, rough and sexual, and fight to survive, and to love.

"There's a kind of theater that's always attracted me,” says Shanley. “It's intimate and up close. There's a delicious danger in proximity, and the Chain Theatre lives in that zone. The Pushover has an amazing cast, and they will practice their fervent chemistry without the buffer of distance. You will be in my play."

The production stars Rebecca De Mornay as Evelyn, known from films such as Risky Business and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, who collaborated previously with John Patrick Shanley on a benefit reading of one-acts titled Outcasts (TBN Theater). The cast also includes Di Zhu* (The Master and Margarita, The Dragon) as Pearl, Christina Toth* (Orange Is the New Black, Candlelight) as Soochie, and Christopher Sutton* (William Mastrosimone's Rules of Desire) as the therapist. *The Actor or Stage Manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

The production features scenic design by Jackson Berkley (Fortuity, Public Theater), costume design by Debbi Hobson (A Will to Live), and lighting design by Dariel Garcia. Greg Russ (Humpty Dumpty, Usual Rejects) is the sound designer, and Rafaella Rossi* (Humpty Dumpty, Wait Until Dark) is the stage manager and Megan Sophie Gore (Stalin: The Musical, Aves + Autta + Ino + Mel) is the assistant stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.