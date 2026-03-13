My Shows
Photos: Ars Nova Honors Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers at NOVA BALL

Guests included Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Jeff Hiller, Larry Owens, Ali Stroker, Joe Iconis, and more.

By: Mar. 13, 2026

Nova Ball, Ars Nova's annual fundraiser, recently honored Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. Guests included Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Jeff Hiller, Larry Owens, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Constantine Rousouli, Ali Stroker, Ruby Roo, Marla Mindelle, Alex Timbers, Natalie Walker, Ari Grooves, Bess Wohl, Jason Eagan, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Joe Iconis, and more. Check out photos below!

Nova Ball is Ars Nova’s biggest fundraising event of the season — a high-octane collision of live performance, immersive spectacle, and all-out revelry. Boundary-pushing artists, New York’s glitterati, and the boldest champions of the arts come together for one unforgettable night as Ars Nova’s renegade spirit takes over to create an electric gala that is utterly unmissable.

This star-studded event took place on Monday, March 9, 2026 at City Winery (Pier 57, 25 11th Ave) in Manhattan.

Photo Credits: Shawn Salley, Danny Bristoll, Geve Penn, HanJie Chow

Matt Rogers
Matt Rogers

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin

Jeff Hiller
Jeff Hiller

Greg Corbino, Brandon Kyle Goodman and Ari Grooves
Greg Corbino, Brandon Kyle Goodman and Ari Grooves

Celeste Yim
Celeste Yim

Dave Mizzoni
Dave Mizzoni

Larry Owens
Larry Owens

Sydnee Washington
Sydnee Washington

Xhloe and Natasha
Xhloe and Natasha

Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus
Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus

Manik Choksi and Liz Carlson
Manik Choksi and Liz Carlson

Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith
Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith

The Nova Ball CanCan Dancers
The Nova Ball CanCan Dancers

Ali Stroker, Aneesa Folds and Ashley Perez Flanagan
Ali Stroker, Aneesa Folds and Ashley Perez Flanagan

Ali Stroker
Ali Stroker

Aneesa Folds
Aneesa Folds

Ashley Perez Flanagan
Ashley Perez Flanagan

Andrew R Butler
Andrew R Butler

Ruby Roo and Marti Cummings
Ruby Roo and Marti Cummings

nicHi douglas
nicHi douglas

Mariyea, Venus Mystique and Julie J
Mariyea, Venus Mystique and Julie J

Opening Number
Opening Number

Seth Meyers,
Seth Meyers,

Jeff Hiller
Jeff Hiller

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin

Jeff Hiller and Amber Ruffin
Jeff Hiller and Amber Ruffin

Seth Meyers, Jeff Hiller and Amber Ruffin
Seth Meyers, Jeff Hiller and Amber Ruffin

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Ruby Roo and Marti Cummings
Ruby Roo and Marti Cummings

Natalie Walker
Natalie Walker

Dave Mizzoni
Dave Mizzoni

Brandon Kyle Goodman
Brandon Kyle Goodman

Anna Morton Stacey, Andrew Neisler and Mac Ingram
Anna Morton Stacey, Andrew Neisler and Mac Ingram

Jenny Steingart and Jason Eagan
Jenny Steingart and Jason Eagan

Alisa Lessing and Mac Ingram
Alisa Lessing and Mac Ingram

Andrew Neisler and Anna Morton Stacey
Andrew Neisler and Anna Morton Stacey

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Kate Eberstadt
Kate Eberstadt

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers

Marla Mindelle and Robbie Gordy
Marla Mindelle and Robbie Gordy

Marla Mindelle
Marla Mindelle

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang, Seth Meyers and Matt Rogers
Bowen Yang, Seth Meyers and Matt Rogers

The Nova Ball CanCan Dancers
The Nova Ball CanCan Dancers

Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers

Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers


