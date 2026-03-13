Photos: Ars Nova Honors Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers at NOVA BALL

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nova Ball, Ars Nova's annual fundraiser, recently honored Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. Guests included Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Jeff Hiller, Larry Owens, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Constantine Rousouli, Ali Stroker, Ruby Roo, Marla Mindelle, Alex Timbers, Natalie Walker, Ari Grooves, Bess Wohl, Jason Eagan, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Joe Iconis, and more. Check out photos below!

Nova Ball is Ars Nova’s biggest fundraising event of the season — a high-octane collision of live performance, immersive spectacle, and all-out revelry. Boundary-pushing artists, New York’s glitterati, and the boldest champions of the arts come together for one unforgettable night as Ars Nova’s renegade spirit takes over to create an electric gala that is utterly unmissable.



This star-studded event took place on Monday, March 9, 2026 at City Winery (Pier 57, 25 11th Ave) in Manhattan.