Photos: Ars Nova Honors Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers at NOVA BALL
Guests included Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Jeff Hiller, Larry Owens, Ali Stroker, Joe Iconis, and more.
Nova Ball, Ars Nova's annual fundraiser, recently honored Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. Guests included Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Jeff Hiller, Larry Owens, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Constantine Rousouli, Ali Stroker, Ruby Roo, Marla Mindelle, Alex Timbers, Natalie Walker, Ari Grooves, Bess Wohl, Jason Eagan, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Joe Iconis, and more. Check out photos below!
Nova Ball is Ars Nova’s biggest fundraising event of the season — a high-octane collision of live performance, immersive spectacle, and all-out revelry. Boundary-pushing artists, New York’s glitterati, and the boldest champions of the arts come together for one unforgettable night as Ars Nova’s renegade spirit takes over to create an electric gala that is utterly unmissable.
This star-studded event took place on Monday, March 9, 2026 at City Winery (Pier 57, 25 11th Ave) in Manhattan.
Photo Credits: Shawn Salley, Danny Bristoll, Geve Penn, HanJie Chow
Matt Rogers
Greg Corbino, Brandon Kyle Goodman and Ari Grooves
Celeste Yim
Dave Mizzoni
Sydnee Washington
Xhloe and Natasha
Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith
The Nova Ball CanCan Dancers
Ali Stroker, Aneesa Folds and Ashley Perez Flanagan
Ashley Perez Flanagan
Ruby Roo and Marti Cummings
Mariyea, Venus Mystique and Julie J
Opening Number
Seth Meyers, Jeff Hiller and Amber Ruffin
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Ruby Roo and Marti Cummings
Dave Mizzoni
Anna Morton Stacey, Andrew Neisler and Mac Ingram
Jenny Steingart and Jason Eagan
Alisa Lessing and Mac Ingram
Andrew Neisler and Anna Morton Stacey
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers
Marla Mindelle and Robbie Gordy
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang, Seth Meyers and Matt Rogers
The Nova Ball CanCan Dancers
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers
Videos