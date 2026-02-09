Photos: Patrice Johnson Chevannes and Natalie Paul in THE WATERFALL at WP Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at production photos from WP Theater’s spring production of The Waterfall, written by Phanésia Pharel and directed by Taylor Reynolds.

Performances began Saturday, January 31, ahead of the official opening night on Sunday, February 15, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 1 at WP Theater.

The Waterfall stars Patrice Johnson Chevannes as Emi and Natalie Paul as Bean. The production is produced and presented in partnership with Thrown Stone Theatre Company and is underwritten by Dee Dee Colabella.

Returning home to assist her mother after a hospitalization, Haitian-American Bean soon finds her confidence shaken by her mother’s idea of what her life should be. Stuck at home, with nowhere to run from her mother’s ideas of marriage, motherhood, and malady, Bean must ask, “Do you know who you want to be? And are you brave enough to own it?” The Waterfall is an intimate and aching two-hander about the generational divides around family, womanhood, and the idea of the American Dream.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus