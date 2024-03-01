THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Extends Through Mid March

A two-week extension has been revealed for Knock at the Gate's audio immersive streaming production of The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey. The production is now available to stream virtually through Saturday, March 16.

Ticket buyers have spanned from Mexico, Bulgaria, Canada, Austria, United Kingdom, South Korea, Cyprus, Romania, Australia, Germany, France, Ukraine and 25 U.S. states and counting.

Tickets for the stream are $9.99 and are available for purchase at KnockattheGate.com. The broadcast is available worldwide on all internet connected devices with a dimmable screen and a pair of headphones. Audiences will receive a link and password to access the listening portal prior to the broadcast.

"Ope thine ear." The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey is a brave new hi fi 3D audio experience from immersive audio creators Knock at the Gate, designed for anywhere in the dark on a pair of headphones. Following the company's critically acclaimed smash hit streaming events Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment and Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment, Knock at the Gate's third virtual audio-only production immerses listeners deeper than did ever plummet sound into the heart of Shakespeare’s tale of magic and miracles and the mysterious depths and shores of an enchanted island where a vengeful sorcerer is conjuring his final spell.

The cast includes Hale Appleman (SyFy's “The Magicians,” FX's “American Horror Story”) as ‘Ariel,’ Tony® and Grammy® Award nominee Emily Skeggs (Broadway's Fun Home) as ‘Miranda,’ Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle) as ‘Prospero,’ and Derek Wilson (Amazon's “Gen V,” Hulu's “Future Man”) as ‘Caliban.’ Rounding out the cast are Michael Daly, Sean Hudock, Greg Jackson, Maurice Jones, Raphael Nash Thomspon, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon.

Soundscape is by Leigh Roberts. Associate Sound Designer is Kristina Tevdoradze. Sound Editor and Associate Sound Designer is Rider Q Stanton. Production Coordinator is Denise Cardarelli. Adapted & Directed by Joseph Discher.

Virtual seating takes place each night of the run through Saturday, March 16. Streams begin at 8:00 PM ET and are available for 72 hours following.