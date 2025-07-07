THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Celebrate Fourth Annual 'Shark Week' with $39 Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shark Week is making its annual return to the off-Broadway comedy smash The Play That Goes Wrong! Patrons who mention SHARK WEEK exclusively at the New World Stages Box Office (340 W 50th Street) from July 20 to 26 will get $39 day-of tickets & get hooked with some special photo ops.



Offer valid at the box office for performances 7/20/25 through 7/26/25 only. Tickets may only be purchased day of; no advance ticket sales. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. All sales are final—no refunds or exchanges. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.



The Play That Goes Wrong currently features Brent Bateman as Robert, Trevor Braun as Dennis, Joanie Anderson as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, and Liana Hunt as Sandra. The cast also includes Blair Baker, Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The ‘Cornley University Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Directed by Matt DiCarlo, The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is celebrating over a decade of disasters in London’s West End at the Duchess Theatre. The show’s success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name “Mischief” and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over 4 million people around the world, with productions in over 49 countries on all continents except Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception).

