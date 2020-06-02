THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT Postpones Third Edition

At this time of national trauma, The Homebound Project has decided to temporarily postpone the Third Edition of its online theater initiative, which was scheduled to stream online June 3-7.

The Homebound Project's all-volunteer staff stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and believes this historic moment is a time for us to support, elevate, and listen to other voices. The Homebound Project remains committed to helping feed hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. New streaming dates will be announced soon. All previously purchased view-at-home ticket donations will be honored at that time.

Visit homeboundtheater.org for more information.

