Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE HARDER THEY COME Extends Through Early April at The Public

THE HARDER THEY COME Extends Through Early April at The Public

The production began performances in the Newman Theater on Thursday, February 16 and officially opens on Wednesday, March 15.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The world premiere musical The Harder They Come, an adaptation of the classic Jamaican film, has extended through Sunday, April 2 at The Public Theater.

Fifty years after the film premiered in New York City, the musical features a book and additional new songs by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, songs by legendary musician Jimmy Cliff, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Kenny Seymour, choreography by Edgar Godineaux, co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award nominee Tony Taccone. The production began performances in the Newman Theater on Thursday, February 16 and officially opens on Wednesday, March 15.

The complete cast of THE HARDER THEY COME includes Jeannette Bayardelle (Daisy), Shawn Bowers (Ensemble), J. Bernard Calloway (Preacher), Andrew Clarke (Lyle), Eean Sherrod Cochran (Understudy), Tyla Collier (Understudy), Jamal Christopher Douglas (Ensemble), Tiffany Francès (Understudy), Garfield Hammonds (Understudy), Dana Marie Ingraham (Ensemble), Dominique Johnson (Jose), Chelsea-Ann Jones (Ensemble), Natey Jones (Ivan), Dudney Joseph Jr (Ray), Dwight Xaveir Leslie (Understudy), Morgan McGhee (Ensemble), Meecah (Elsa), Jacob Ming-Trent (Pedro), Alysha Morgan (Ensemble), Ken Robinson (Hilton), Housso Semon (Ensemble), Denver Andre Taylor (Understudy), Sir Brock Warren (Ensemble), Carla Woods (Understudy), and Christopher Henry Young (Ensemble).

The breakthrough film, produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone, tells the story of Ivan, a young singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, eager to become a star. After falling in love and cutting a record deal with a powerful music mogul, Ivan soon learns that the game is rigged, and as he becomes increasingly defiant, he finds himself in a battle that threatens not only his life, but the very fabric of Jamaican society.




Related Stories
VIDEO: Go Inside THE HARDER THEY COME Sitzprobe at The Public Theater Photo
VIDEO: Go Inside THE HARDER THEY COME Sitzprobe at The Public Theater
Watch clips from the sitzprobe of Suzan Lori-Parks's THE HARDER THEY COME at The Public Theater!
50th Anniversary Exhibition of Jamaican Artists Inspired By THE HARDER THEY COME to be Fea Photo
50th Anniversary Exhibition of Jamaican Artists Inspired By THE HARDER THEY COME to be Featured at The Public Theater
Beginning on Thursday, February 16, theatergoers will be able to visit Wheel and Come Again: The 50th Anniversary Art Exhibition of The Harder They Come on The Public Theater’s Levin Mezzanine, an exhibition of art inspired by the original film.

More Hot Stories For You


Previews Begin Tonight for HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF at New York Theatre WorkshopPreviews Begin Tonight for HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF at New York Theatre Workshop
February 22, 2023

How to Defend Yourself begins performances tonight, Wednesday February 22, 2023, with an opening night set for Monday March 13, for a limited run through Sunday April 2, 2023 at New York Theatre Workshop.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For MOZART: HER STORY - THE NEW MUSICALPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsal For MOZART: HER STORY - THE NEW MUSICAL
February 22, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos for MOZART: HER STORY - THE NEW MUSICAL, with presentations to be held on Sunday, March 5 and Monday, March 6 at 7:30pm at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall.
Photos: First Look at BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage CompanyPhotos: First Look at BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company
February 22, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Classic Stage Company's black odyssey, written by Marcus Gardley.
MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Present Nicole Brancato in an Immersive Concert ExperienceMONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Present Nicole Brancato in an Immersive Concert Experience
February 22, 2023

For one night-only on Wednesday, March 8, visionary artist Nicole Brancato connects poetry, piano, and painting in an enchanting and immersive concert experience at Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience at 30 Wall Street.
THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY World Premiere Extended Through Early AprilTHE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY World Premiere Extended Through Early April
February 22, 2023

Due to demand, The New Group has announced a two-week extension for the world premiere production of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw.
share